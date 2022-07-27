A former aviation worker has pleaded guilty to criminal damage for tampering with flight reservation records that former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying’s son placed, in what he called “a funny prank” more than two years ago. Lai Siu-wang, 24, admitted on Wednesday he had made unauthorised changes to Leung Chuen-yan’s booking with HK Express, including altering his personal particulars and ordering additional services that would have cost the passenger an extra HK$3,375 (US$430). Prior to the offence, Lai had worked for an agency providing ground handling services to the airline. Wife got apology over credit card writ, former Hong Kong leader CY Leung says Eastern Court heard that Leung, 33, had purchased round-trip tickets totalling HK$49,270 in December 2019, looking to spend Christmas in Japan alongside his family. A deputy general manager of the budget carrier noticed on December 25 that Leung had yet to settle outstanding fees arising from abnormal changes made to his reservation the previous day, including the purchase of 24 in-flight meals and five extra baggage spaces for his return flight. Computer records revealed other unauthorised operations in Leung’s booking account, with his name mischievously changed to “Leung S***” and the seats of his family members modified 10 times. The company also found five failed attempts to pay the due amount using invalid credit card details. No need to reveal evidence of foreign interference in Hong Kong: CY Leung Police tracked down Lai using the IP address of the internet service provided at his home in Tsz Wan Shan, Kowloon. The defendant was arrested on January 24 the following year. Although Lai had already left the ground handling agent at the time of the offence, he was able to access Leung’s account through a reservation reference number shared with him via WhatsApp by a former colleague. “I only took the reference [number] to log into the HK Express app and make changes to [Leung’s] booking as a funny prank,” Lai said under caution. In a subsequent interview, the defendant added that he had intended to cause trouble to Leung’s father by making him pay extra for his journey. Lai, who now works part-time at a convenience store, pleaded guilty to a count of criminal damage, an offence which covers the unlawful alteration of digital data. Defence counsel said Lai had committed the offence under the influence of peers and was “very regretful and ashamed”. The lawyer urged the court to spare the defendant jail on the grounds that Leung did not suffer any financial loss. Principal Magistrate Ada Yim Shun-yee extended Lai’s bail until sentencing on August 10, pending assessment reports on his suitability for either a probation or community service order. Also charged in the same case was airport ground worker James Kwok Sheung-man, 22, who stood accused of illegally accessing the airline’s computer system to obtain Leung’s booking details, as well as falsely accusing his colleague of committing the crime. Kwok faces charges of obtaining access to a computer with dishonest intent and perverting the course of public justice, but was not required to enter a plea on Wednesday as he needed extra time to seek legal advice. He will return to court on August 24. All three offences involved in the case are punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment when it is heard before a magistrate.