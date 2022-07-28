Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

UN human rights watchdog urges Hong Kong to take ‘concrete steps’ to repeal national security law; government slams ‘unfair’ criticism

  • Report by UN Human Rights Committee expresses ‘grave concern’ about ‘overly broad interpretation’ and ‘arbitrary application’ of legislation
  • Hong Kong government says it is ‘very disappointed’ the committee made ‘unfounded criticisms’

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 1:07am, 28 Jul, 2022

