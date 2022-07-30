A 38-year-old suspect in Hong Kong was arrested after a man, 40, was found dead in a hotel room near the central business district on Saturday. Paramedics were called to Hotel Madera Hollywood on Hollywood Road in Central after police received a report from staff about a guest who had collapsed. The victim, a local, was certified dead at the scene by paramedics. A source said the suspect, who was later arrested at the venue for killing the 40-year-old man, was an American with a Hong Kong identity card. A police spokesman said the relationship between the two was unclear and there was no information as yet on whether weapons were involved. The force has classified the case as a murder and detectives from the Central police district regional crime unit are investigating.