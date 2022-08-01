Hong Kong’s culture minister has warned contractors of Canto-pop band Mirror’s now-cancelled concert not to shirk responsibility for a serious accident that left a performer fighting for his life, adding that a task force holding its first meeting on Monday will uncover the truth in a few weeks. In a related development, Francis Lam Ho-yuen, the producer responsible for the group’s We Are Live Concert 2022, also broke his silence four days after the mishap, denying public accusations he was evading accountability, and adding he was working with government departments as part of the investigation. Lam also said he reserved the right to take legal action against false allegations and information circulating online. “This performance was a heavy blow to my team and me. It is heartbreaking,” Lam said on social media on Monday. “I apologise to the victims and their families, to all audiences who witnessed this incident, to the artists and dancers troubled by this and to all the partners I’ve worked with.” Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung separately said: “If any person or organisation has done anything substandard, they need to take due responsibility instead of evading.” The task force was set up after a giant screen crashed onto the stage at a performance last Thursday, injuring two dancers. Online videos of the horrifying incident at the Hong Kong Coliseum showed one of many suspended video panels coming loose and falling onto the stage as two Mirror members were performing with dancers. Multi-agency probe into serious injury to dancer at Hong Kong Mirror concert One of the injured dancers was discharged on Friday, while the other remains in hospital and is in danger of becoming paralysed from the neck down. The accident took place during the fourth of 12 concerts planned, sparking the cancellation of the shows, with organisers pledging to refund tickets. So far, three subcontractors – Hip Hing Loong Stage Engineering Company, In Technical Productions and Art Design And Production – named by concert organisers Makerville and Music Nation had issued statements denying involvement in the set-up of the massive screens or the supply of the cables holding up the devices. Main contractor Engineering Impact said it could not comment on the matter which was under investigation. Yeung told another radio show that authorities had a list of the names of contractors, vowing to get to the bottom of the matter. He added that his earlier observation at the site was that one of the two wires supporting the screen in question had snapped while the other had loosened, and a corner of the video panel was damaged from the fall. Can ‘Mirror effect’ survive Hong Kong concert tragedy? The special investigation task force, led by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, is expected to involve police, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, the Labour Department and other experts. Yeung said the group aimed to ascertain basic facts behind the accident in one to two weeks. The seriously injured dancer, 27-year-old Mo Lee Kai-Yin, suffered cerebral haemorrhage and a fractured fourth neck vertebrae, according to sources. He has received two major surgeries at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. On Monday morning, Lee’s parents visited him for the second day, the Post learned. They arrived in Hong Kong from Canada on Sunday and had since obtained exemption to leave their quarantine hotel temporarily during their seven-day compulsory isolation. The task force is set to gather at the Hong Kong Coliseum for its first meeting on Monday afternoon. Yeung said police would be responsible for looking into any negligence or criminal elements in the case, while the Labour Department would follow up on whether employers had properly protected staff in accordance with regulations. Venue owner the Leisure and Cultural Services Department would ascertain the cause of the accident and study how to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future, he added. The government has deployed its own experts and those from the Hong Kong Institute of Engineers, according to Yeung. The culture minister, stressing fairness, urged against speculation over the case, including who was responsible for the screen installation. Who are Mirror and how do they compare with Hong Kong’s ‘Four Heavenly Kings’? Chan Wing-yip, vice-president of the Hong Kong Theatre Arts Practitioners Union, said on the same radio show that the main issue was not stage machinery but a lack of supervision. Apart from the contractor in charge of the screen, he suggested that the organiser and the producer should also be held responsible. Meanwhile, Siu Sin-man, chief executive of the Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims, said current regulations had failed to effectively protect stage workers, because the Factories and Industrial Undertakings Ordinance did not cover stage design despite the engineering tasks involved. In a separate case in South Korea echoing the dangers of stage production, a venue staff member of rapper Psy’s Summer Swag concert on Sunday fell about 15 metres while removing a light tower installed at the Gangneung Stadium. The Mongolian man, in his twenties, was declared dead in hospital. Additional reporting by Angel Woo