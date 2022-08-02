Hong Kong police have seized nearly HK$63 million (US$8 million) worth of narcotics and arrested two local residents after tracking down a car used as a mobile storage facility for illegal drugs. The two suspects – a 60-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman – were detained on suspicion of drug trafficking after they were caught in a public car park in Wong Tai Sin at about 1pm on Monday. Chief Inspector Charm Yiu-kwong of the force’s narcotics bureau on Tuesday said officers swooped into action as the pair were about to enter a parked car. Hong Kong customs seized 1.16 tonnes of drugs at airport in first half of 2022 He said police seized 131 grams of ketamine in two bags the pair were allegedly carrying. “In the car, there were 69 packages of suspected cocaine hidden in two suitcases and a polystyrene box. Each package contained 1kg of the drug,” he said. In a follow-up raid at the man’s flat in the same district, officers seized five grams of crack cocaine. The chief inspector said the haul of illegal drugs seized in the operation had an estimated street value of HK$62.7 million. Five arrested after separate operations at Hong Kong flat and car stop Charm said the investigation indicated the drug syndicate behind the haul used the car as its mobile storage facility for narcotics and it was driven to different public car parks in an attempt to evade detection. He said officers were investigating the distribution network of the drugs in the city, adding that further arrests were possible. He warned that trafficking in a dangerous drug was a serious offence punishable by up to life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine. Between January and June this year, local authorities confiscated 492kg of cocaine, down 62.7 per cent from 1,320kg in the same period of 2021. But seizure of crystal meth, known as Ice, rose 317 per cent to 1,044kg in the first half of 2022 from 250kg in the first six months of last year. Hong Kong teens arrested after police seize HK$1.8 million worth of drugs Seizures of five major illegal drugs in the city – cocaine, cannabis, crystal meth, heroin and ketamine – more than doubled to 10,627kg in 2021 from 4,678kg the year before. Local authorities confiscated 2,895kg of cocaine last year, up 128 per cent from 1,269kg in 2020. Announcing the city’s half-year crime statistics last week, the force highlighted the arrest of nine schoolboys, all aged 13 or 14, for drug offences between January and June this year. They were “exploited by drug syndicates” and arrested on suspicion of trafficking illegal substances, according to police. Despite the decline in the number of arrests among youngsters, police said on Monday last week that the situation of vulnerable young people being exploited by lawbreakers to commit offences “remained a concern”. Police described youth crime as a complex social issue, which required different sectors of the community to strengthen collaboration in the use of publicity and education to help cultivate a law-abiding awareness among youngsters.