A Ferrari sports car is seen going up in flames at the Sha Tin-bound Shing Mun Tunnel Road near Mei Chung Court at about 2.30pm. Photo: Facebook
Firefighters called to douse flaming Ferrari sports car on Hong Kong highway
- Four fire engines and one ambulance called to scene of incident at 2.30pm on Tuesday
- Firefighters extinguish blaze in short order, with no one hurt, but authorities say cause of incident still being investigated
