Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Firefighters called to douse flaming Ferrari sports car on Hong Kong highway

  • Four fire engines and one ambulance called to scene of incident at 2.30pm on Tuesday
  • Firefighters extinguish blaze in short order, with no one hurt, but authorities say cause of incident still being investigated

Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:25pm, 2 Aug, 2022

