Hong Kong’s security officials have condemned a proposal by opposition figures overseas to set up a parliament-in-exile abroad, accusing them of subverting the country’s sovereignty. In its latest statement on Wednesday, the Security Bureau called on the public to “draw the line” and distance themselves from the “Hong Kong Parliament” proposal to avoid legal consequences, while vowing to pursue those behind the plan. Just a week ago, the bureau refrained from commenting directly on the proposal when organisers unveiled initial details, saying only that the Beijing-imposed national security law had an extraterritorial effect. A pair from a 17-member group – Elmer Yuen Gong-yi and Victor Ho Leung-mau, both running a YouTube channel critical of Beijing and the Hong Kong government – made their online debut from Toronto in Canada last week with details of the parliament proposal. The idea, inspired by the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, aims to unite a growing diaspora from the city and provide an alternative for those still in their hometown but frustrated with Beijing’s “patriots-only” revamp of the city’s Legislative Council last year, according to a third group member, former lawmaker-elect Baggio Sixtus Leung Chung-hang, who spoke to the Post ahead of last week’s announcement. Activists plan election for ‘Hong Kong parliament’ abroad On Wednesday, Hong Kong’s Security Bureau lashed out at the plan and named the trio in a damning statement. “A Security Bureau spokesman severely condemned persons like Elmer Yuen Gong-yi, Victor Ho Leung-mau and Baggio Sixtus Leung Chung-hang for setting up the so-called ‘Hong Kong Parliament’ abroad, allegedly committing subversion under Article 22 of the national security law,” it said, vowing to make arrests. Article 22 of the security law states that any person who organises, plans or takes part in, by force or unlawful means, a plot to overthrow or seriously undermine the performance of the “body of power” of Hong Kong will be found guilty of subversion. “The Security Bureau will also urge citizens to draw the line and refraining from unlawful activities associated with any persons in breach of the national security law and their group,” it warned. Speaking to the Post earlier, Leung said the parliament proposal was aimed at giving elected individuals the mandate to lobby overseas governments to act on moves by Beijing and Hong Kong that were deemed to have infringed on the city’s rights and freedoms. The group’s election will be held by a so-called Hong Kong Electoral Organising Committee, with more than C$1 million (HK$6.1 million) already raised from an anonymous donor. But organisers are still finalising concrete details on the composition of the parliament, how the voting will be conducted and the security arrangement needed to protect voters, according to Leung. Critics of the plan had raised questions of the degree of representation, citing people’s fear of legal consequences from casting votes. Leung conceded it was unlikely for a candidate in the city to take part in the election.