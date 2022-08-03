A former food delivery worker in Hong Kong who argued that independence slogans he chanted in a mall two years ago were “empty words” that did not amount to secession has won an appeal against his 69-month jail sentence. Adam Ma Chun-man, who turns 32 this year, will serve five years behind bars, with his prison term reduced by nine months. The Court of Appeal on Wednesday handed down the first ruling stemming from an appeal application in relation to the Beijing-decreed national security law, which criminalises acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. Ma had sought a shorter jail term after he was convicted of inciting secession on 20 occasions in a three-month span, shortly after the new law took effect on June 30, 2020. Lawyer for Hong Kong’s ‘Captain America’ says client did not call for secession Known as the “second-generation Captain America” for his signature look at demonstrations where he would dress up as the Marvel character, Ma had chanted slogans such as “Hong Kong independence, the only way out”, “Hongkongers, build our country” and “Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times” – a signature rallying call of the 2019 anti-government protests. Ma had also promoted his political ideals on social media and during interviews with news outlets, where he called on other residents to advocate independence in schools and prepare for the next “revolution”. Teen activist bailed in security law case, but 3 others must stay in jail A District Court judge, who was approved by the city’s leader to oversee national security proceedings, found Ma guilty of the offence and jailed him for nearly six years after concluding his case was of a serious nature. Ma’s legal counsel had argued the appellant’s act could not have objectively undermined national unity, and that the expressions uttered by Ma were devoid of substance and should not be cited as evidence of his support for violence.