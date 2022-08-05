Hong Kong police have arrested an 86-year-old man in connection with a suspected manslaughter case hours after his wife was found unconscious at home and later died in hospital. Emergency personnel were called to a flat at Lok Man Sun Chuen public housing estate on Ko Shan Road in To Kwa Wan at 5.12pm on Thursday when police received a call from the couple’s son. According to the force, the 51-year-old son reported that his mother, 81, had passed out in bed in their home at Lok Chee Lau block of the estate. Her 86-year-old husband was also at home at the time. She was unconscious while being carried into an ambulance and sent to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where she later died. 2 Hong Kong men plead guilty to manslaughter after theft led to death A police source said blood was found on a catheter that had been inserted into her body and used for dialysis. After inquiries, officers arrested her husband in the flat shortly before 1am on Friday. Police have classified the case as manslaughter. Detectives from the Kowloon City district crime squad are investigating. The woman had kidney problems and needed to undergo dialysis regularly. She also suffered other illnesses such as heart problems. The source said the woman had difficulty walking and used a wheelchair, with her husband as the main carer. Man who killed terminally ill wife admits manslaughter in Hong Kong court He said a preliminary investigation suggested the couple had a good relationship and police had not received any report of domestic disputes involving the pair. The pair’s children often visited them. An autopsy will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death, according to the source. As of Friday afternoon, the elderly man was still being held for questioning and had not been charged. In the first six months of this year, police handled 16 reports of homicide. There were 10 cases in the same period of 2021.