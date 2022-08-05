Cannabis-related cases between June and July at the Hong Kong International Airport surged to 35 from the 11 reported in the same period last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong customs urges returning overseas students to ‘not risk smuggling cannabis’ into city after three-fold rise in cases at airport
- Cannabis-related cases between June and July at airport surged to 35 from the 11 reported in the same period last year
- Students studying abroad bringing cannabis back during summer holidays has led to rise in cases, says Senior Inspector Lau Chi-chun
