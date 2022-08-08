The pets were found crammed into crates on the speedboat. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police seize 126 kittens and puppies smuggled by speedboat into city from mainland China
- Pets were found crammed into 46 crates on boat and some of them had shown signs of dehydration
- A force insider says all of the kittens and puppies are expensive breeds and only a few months old, with each animal able to fetch thousands of dollars at least
