The pets were found crammed into crates on the speedboat. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police seize 126 kittens and puppies smuggled by speedboat into city from mainland China

  • Pets were found crammed into 46 crates on boat and some of them had shown signs of dehydration
  • A force insider says all of the kittens and puppies are expensive breeds and only a few months old, with each animal able to fetch thousands of dollars at least

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:50pm, 8 Aug, 2022

