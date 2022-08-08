Hong Kong authorities are to investigate if a metal cable used to suspend a massive television screen that crashed onto a stage and injured two dancers at a concert by boy band Mirror was faulty, a government source has said. The insider said investigators would talk to contractors who worked on the stage set at the Hong Kong Coliseum, check if the cable was imported, identify the supplier and maker and find out what materials were used in its manufacture. The four-by-four-metre screen, which was suspended over the stage during the band’s performance on July 28, broke free and fell, injuring two supporting performers, one of them critically. The Post has learned that a preliminary examination of the snapped cable by government scientists found it showed no signs of man-made damage. Mirror dancer Mo Li, injured at concert in Hong Kong, has woken up: father Lee Tsz-chun, the chairman of a task force set up by the government to investigate the accident, said last Friday that one of the possible causes of the incident was that the wire suffered from metal fatigue, which caused it to break. The source said investigators would also examine other cables on the stage set to see if they showed signs of metal fatigue and if they came from the same supplier. He added other cables and equipment used in the show would be lowered from the ceiling for checks this week. Detectives removed six giant screens, the supporting frames and a broken screw as evidence from the venue on Sunday. The screw is believed to have been used to fix the cable lock on the screen that fell. Police continued to interview witnesses such as dancers and stage engineers at the headquarters of the Kowloon West regional crime unit in Kowloon City on Monday. A force insider said police were still arranging interviews with Mirror band members Anson Lo Hon-ting and Edan Lui Cheuk-on, who were onstage when the screen fell. Lo Ting-fai, the chief executive of MakerVille, one of the concert organisers, and Francis Lam Ho-yuen, a producer responsible for the group’s We Are Live Concert 2022, were interviewed by police last week. Hong Kong Mirror concert tragedy sparks massive review of concert venue safety Officers also spoke to the engineers responsible for inspection of stage sets before the show. Dancer Mo Li Kai-yin, 27, who suffered serious injures when the giant screen hit him and who risks being paralysed from the neck down, regained consciousness over the weekend. His father, pastor Derek Li Shing-lam, said on Sunday Mo Li, who underwent two major operations in the wake of the tragedy, was able to manage basic communication. Chang Tsz-fung, 29, also injured by the falling screen, was discharged from the CUHK Medical Centre on Sunday. A third dancer was said to have been injured during rehearsals for the shows.