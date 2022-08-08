Four former opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong could face jail time after they indicated their intentions on Monday to plead guilty to charges stemming from their disruptive conduct in the legislature while they were in office. West Kowloon Court heard that Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, 44, and Democratic Party members Lam Cheuk-ting, 45, Andrew Wan Siu-kin, 53, and Helena Wong Pik-wan, 63, intended to admit liability in relation to a series of disturbances during Legislative Council sittings between 2018 and 2020. Their cases were previously put on hold until the city’s top court upheld the legality of prosecuting lawmakers for interrupting proceedings under the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance. In one case, Lam and Wan were accused of obstructing and assaulting Legco officers during a debate in June 2018 on a “co-location” bill that sought to allow mainland Chinese laws to be enforced in a section of the West Kowloon terminus of the cross-border high-speed railway. Separately, Wan was accused of holding the legislature in contempt during two meetings and Wong at three. The alleged offences took place between May and October of 2020. Prosecutor William Siu Kai-yip said Wan would plead guilty to four charges, involving two counts of contempt, obstructing a Legco officer and common assault. Wong would admit to two counts of contempt, whereas Lam would plead guilty to the obstruction charge, the prosecutor said. Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker gets extra 2 weeks in jail for contempt of Legco Chu, meanwhile, will admit to four counts of obstructing a Legco member for causing a ruckus during a sitting on May 11, 2019, in the hope of stalling proceedings of a committee scrutinising a contentious extradition bill which the administration later scrapped. The Democratic Party trio will enter a formal plea on December 13, whereas Chu will return to court on March 20 next year. Five other former opposition legislators appeared in Monday’s court session having been previously prosecuted over disruptions they allegedly caused in Legco. Au Nok-hin, 35, was released on a bind-over order after prosecutors agreed to offer no evidence against him on four counts of obstructing a Legco member in connection with the incident on May 11, 2019. Principal Magistrate Peter Law Tak-chuen bound Au over for HK$3,000 for two years, warning the ex-politician he could be fined that much and face stiffer sentences if he committed any violence-related offences during that period. The prosecution dropped charges against Gary Fan Kwok-wai, 55, and Kwok Ka-ki, 61, who were also charged over the May 11 meeting. Prosecutors also withdrew a charge against former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai, 59, who was accused of obstructing a Legco officer during a chaotic session on May 8, 2020. Raymond Chan Chi-chuen, 50, pleaded not guilty to seven charges arising from three Legco meetings between May 2019 and June 2020. He faces three trials, scheduled for January, March and May next year. Lam, who will plead guilty to a count of obstruction, denied two counts of obstructing a Legco member in relation to the session on May 11, 2019. He will stand trial in March next year.