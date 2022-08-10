A former aviation worker has been sentenced to 80 hours of community service for playing a “prank” on the family of former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying by tampering with flight reservation records that his son placed more than two years ago. Lai Siu-wang, 24, returned to Eastern Court on Wednesday having previously admitted making unauthorised changes to Leung Chuen-yan’s booking with HK Express in December 2019. Magistrate Edward Wong Ching-yu rejected the defence’s request to place Lai on probation, but found the case could be suitably disposed of by way of a community service order in lieu of imprisonment. Now working part-time at a convenience store, Lai had been employed by an agency providing ground-handling services to the budget carrier prior to the offence. He pleaded guilty last month to a count of criminal damage, an offence that covers the unlawful alteration of digital data. The court heard in the previous session that the records tampered with included alteration to the personal particulars of the younger Leung, and additional orders for services that would have cost the passenger an extra HK$3,375 (US$430). Leung, 33, had purchased round-trip tickets totalling HK$49,270 looking to spend Christmas in Japan with his family. A deputy general manager of the airline noticed on December 25 that Leung had outstanding fees arising from abnormal changes made to his reservation the previous day, including the purchase of 24 inflight meals and five extra baggage spaces for his return flight. Computer records revealed other unauthorised operations in Leung’s booking account, with his name changed to “Leung S***” and the seats of his family members modified 10 times. The company also found five failed attempts to pay the due amount using invalid credit card details. Police tracked down Lai using the IP address of the internet service provided at his home in Tsz Wan Shan, Kowloon. The defendant was arrested on January 24 the following year. Hong Kong man pleads guilty to tampering with flight booking of CY Leung’s son The court heard that Lai was able to access Leung’s account through a reservation reference number shared with him via WhatsApp by a former colleague. He said under caution he had intended to cause trouble for Leung’s father by making him pay extra for his journey. The defence counsel on Wednesday urged the court to sentence Lai to 12 months’ supervision by a probation officer. The magistrate refused, saying it was not enough to reflect the gravity of the crime. Also charged in the same case was airport ground worker James Kwok Sheung-man, 22, who stood accused of illegally accessing the airline’s computer system to obtain Leung’s booking details, as well as falsely accusing his colleague of committing the crime. Kwok is expected to enter a plea on August 24 on charges of obtaining access to a computer with dishonest intent and perverting the course of public justice. All three offences involved in the case are punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment when it is heard before a magistrate.