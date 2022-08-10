A Filipino domestic helper has accused a Hong Kong couple of conspiring to rape her at their flat and trying to cover up the crime by paying her HK$150 after the assault. Photo: Warton Li
Domestic helper accuses Hong Kong couple of conspiring to rape her, then paying her HK$150 to keep mum about it
- Female employer Lai Chi-san allegedly entered the helper’s room naked one night, telling her: ‘Sir wants you. Pay money.’
- After alleged assault, Chan Chim-tak is said to have told his wife to buy contraceptive pills and stuffed money into helper’s hands
A Filipino domestic helper has accused a Hong Kong couple of conspiring to rape her at their flat and trying to cover up the crime by paying her HK$150 after the assault. Photo: Warton Li