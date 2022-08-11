A Hospital Authority manager and a doctor accused of stealing more than HK$1,600 (US$203) worth of food from a supermarket in Hong Kong have been charged with theft, with their case adjourned to September. The two defendants, Chiu Ming-yu, 47, and Vivien Chuang Wai-man, 48, who both claimed to be doctors, appeared in Kowloon City Court on Thursday for the second time after their first hearing in May. Hong Kong police officer draws gun on knife-wielding cigarette-theft suspect They were charged with theft for allegedly stealing a watermelon, a melon, two puddings, two packs of blueberries, two packs of sashimi, a pack of sushi and a bag of pre-packed chicken worth HK$1,632.8 from the AEON store in Hung Hom on April 23 this year. Vivien Chuang, who works as a chief manager for infection, emergency and contingency at the Hospital Authority, once hosted the daily Covid-19 press briefing with Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre for Health Protection. Chiu is reportedly an orthopaedic specialist. Acting Principal Magistrate Peony Wong Nga-yan granted an adjournment to allow the defence team and the Department of Justice more time to consider alternative means of handling the case, which is set for September 28. HK$14 million theft: Hong Kong helper’s sentence increased by 17 months The pair were granted bail on existing conditions. The duo made their first appearance in court on May 19 and were not required to enter a plea. They were each granted bail of HK$500, while the case was adjourned to Thursday to allow the defence to obtain relevant documents and seek legal advice.