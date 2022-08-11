119 valuables worth HK$1.06 million in total were stolen from the jewellery shop’s display cabinets, which had been prised open. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 5 people linked to HK$1.06 million worth of valuables taken from jewellery shop, recovering HK$700,000 in stolen property
- Three men and two women rounded up in raids across city, and more arrests could be made, police say
- 119 items, including gold ornaments and gemstones, were taken from display cabinets of shop in TKO Gateway mall before opening hours
