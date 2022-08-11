119 valuables worth HK$1.06 million in total were stolen from the jewellery shop’s display cabinets, which had been prised open. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 5 people linked to HK$1.06 million worth of valuables taken from jewellery shop, recovering HK$700,000 in stolen property

  • Three men and two women rounded up in raids across city, and more arrests could be made, police say
  • 119 items, including gold ornaments and gemstones, were taken from display cabinets of shop in TKO Gateway mall before opening hours

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:34pm, 11 Aug, 2022

