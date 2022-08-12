Two Hong Kong women escaped jail on Friday after they admitted charges of conspiracy to ill-treat animals when they went to a self-proclaimed ‘wizard’ for help with their love lives. Lau Wing-ki, a beautician, and Kwok Wan-hei, a saleswoman, were sentenced to 120 hours of community service at West Kowloon Court after they last month both pleaded guilty to the offence. Magistrate Veronica Heung Shuk-han said that the pair’s crimes were out of character and that there was a relatively low chance of either reoffending. The court heard that Lau, 32, approached Tong Cheuk-him, a 19-year-old sports science student at VTC Youth College, who advertised his services on Instagram as a wizard and specialist in performing “violent and cruel” ceremonies involving small animals to help people achieve their romantic goals. Lau paid HK$12,000 (US$1,531) to Tong for a ritual designed to rekindle her love affair with her boyfriend of 1o years. Student pleads guilty to ‘violent’ acts on animals for clients’ love desires The court heard Kwok, 29, spent a total of HK$52,000 on up to four occult ceremonies, including a break-up ritual designed to destroy a couple’s relationship. Tong offered to perform the rituals between July 25 and August 11, 2021, both of which involved slashing small animals with a knife and draining their blood. Police arrested Tong in a sting operation on August 11 last year and seized a rabbit, five mice, a 26cm dagger and other items linked to the rituals, including amulets, incense and tarot cards. Tong said under caution he had received six to seven requests for the performance of rituals and that he had made about HK$118,6000 from the illegal business. An examination of Tong’s mobile phone revealed evidence that Kwok and Lau had asked him to kill animals to fulfil their wishes. Tong was sentenced in June to up to nine months’ correctional training at a rehabilitation centre after he pleaded guilty to nine counts related to animal cruelty. Hong Kong cat owner guilty of animal cruelty for ‘prank’ but court returns pet Choi Ching-ning, 25, a beauty salon receptionist, was sentenced to 120 hours of community service on two conspiracy charges involving Tong’s services at the same June session. A fourth client, 23-year-old Wong Chun-yin, fled the city in October last year before police could arrest him. The court heard that at least three of Tong’s clients have still to be identified. Cruelty to animals in Hong Kong is punishable by up to three years in jail and a HK$200,000 fine.