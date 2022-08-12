Six former employees of a Hong Kong subsidiary company of a food supplier listed in South Africa have been arrested in connection with a HK$300 million (US$38 million) fraud and money laundering case, the Post has learned. The four men and two women comprised the director, deputy general manager, accountant and three assistant managers, who had left the Hong Kong company before November last year, according to a source. Police on Friday said the suspects aged 34 to 52 were detained on suspicion of conspiring to defraud and laundering the proceeds of crime – offences punishable by up to 14 years in jail. Hong Kong’s graft-buster charges fire services officer over mortgage fraud Officers from the force’s commercial crime bureau began investigating the case in November after receiving a report of fraud and false accounting against the six former staff members. “Between 2018 and 2021, the six suspects were accused of using the parent company’s funds to purchase goods and then resell it through different channels for profit under various pretexts and forge false sales documents to cover up the crime,” the force said. Police said the suspects allegedly used their personal bank accounts to handle the proceeds of crime involving more than HK$300 million. Hong Kong’s ICAC charges ex-staff of duty-free shops company over alleged fraud After gathering evidence, officers from the commercial crime bureau arrested the six suspects in a series of raids across the city on Thursday. During the operation, police seized computers, mobile phones and relevant documents. As of Friday afternoon, the six suspects were still being held for questioning and had not been charged. Police said more arrests could be made as the investigation was continuing.