Hong Kong police arrested two people for murder after a three-month-old baby boy died in the early hours of Saturday, with bruises and blisters found on his body. Police received a report about the infant falling unconscious at a flat in Tai Kok Tsui at 1.54am. The baby was sent to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei and certified dead at 3.08am, according to police. Hong Kong man, 86, in suspected manslaughter case after wife dies in hospital A couple – a man, 35, and a woman, 24 – were arrested at the 120 sq ft flat in Peony House West Block on Pok Man Street after a preliminary investigation found the death to be suspicious. “The baby’s injuries were considered serious. The blisters were believed to have been caused by heat or boiled water,” acting assistant district commander Billy Chiu Peng-fai told a press briefing. The baby’s biological mother, who had financial difficulties, had entrusted the couple to take care of the baby, he added. The couple also have a nine-month-old boy and he is healthy and has no injuries, according to police. Police said they would not rule out that abuse or neglect had taken place, adding the investigation was ongoing. They have classified the case as murder.