A Hong Kong couple have been remanded in custody after being accused of murdering a three-month-old boy. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong couple remanded in custody over death of 3-month-old baby boy who was found with multiple bruises, blisters on body
- The pair have been accused of murdering Cheng Yu-hin at their residence in Peony House West Block
- Magistrate Peter Yu Chun-cheung has scheduled next hearing for November 7
A Hong Kong couple have been remanded in custody after being accused of murdering a three-month-old boy. Photo: Warton Li