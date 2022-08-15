A Hong Kong couple have been remanded in custody after being accused of murdering a three-month-old boy. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong couple remanded in custody over death of 3-month-old baby boy who was found with multiple bruises, blisters on body

  • The pair have been accused of murdering Cheng Yu-hin at their residence in Peony House West Block
  • Magistrate Peter Yu Chun-cheung has scheduled next hearing for November 7

Brian Wong

Updated: 2:57pm, 15 Aug, 2022

