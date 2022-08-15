A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong accused of spitting in an officer’s face after being found in breach of mask-wearing rules has been arrested. The man was approached by police on Ting Kok Road in the Tai Mei Tuk area of Tai Po in the New Territories, shortly before 12.30am on Monday. As officers were about to issue a HK$5,000 (US$638) fixed-penalty ticket to him for breaching the mask mandate, he complained of feeling unwell, according to the force. Coronavirus: police fine 83 Hongkongers for flouting mask mandate When an ambulance arrived at the scene, the man turned emotional and police said he spat on an officer’s face. He was subsequently subdued. The suspect was sent conscious to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital for a check-up. Police detained him on suspicion of assaulting an officer and also fined him HK$5,000 for violating social-distancing rules. Currently, members of the public must wear face masks in public places. As of noon, the suspect was still being held for questioning. Detectives from the Tai Po criminal investigation unit are following up on the case. HKU expert questions continued need for wearing mask while hiking Separately, despite reports of deception in Hong Kong rising by nearly 42 per cent to 12,326 in the first six months of this year, the half-year figures for other major crimes fell to their lowest in more than four decades, statistics have shown. The city recorded 31,434 crimes in the first half of 2022, up 1.8 per cent year on year from 30,871 cases. Reports of violent crime dropped 12.2 per cent to 4,084. Police said the overall crime rate rose mainly due to a nearly 42 per cent increase in deception cases.