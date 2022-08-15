Political activist Raymond Yeung outside Eastern Court on Monday just before he is jailed for taking part in an unlawful assembly in June 2019. Photo: Brian Wong.
Former Hong Kong girls’ school teacher turned activist jailed for 9 months for unlawful assembly during June 2019 social unrest
- Court hears teacher turned publisher lost most of his vision in right eye after he was hit by a tear-gas canister at 2019 demonstration
- Magistrate insists injury could not be used in mitigation because of scale of social unrest
