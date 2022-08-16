A con artist swindled a Hong Kong man out of HK$115,000 and a Japanese whisky bottle worth HK$75,000. Photo: Facebook
Con artist swindles Hong Kong man out of HK$115,000, whisky bottle worth HK$75,000 in cheque fraud case
- Clerical worker, 41, was targeted after he tried to sell bottle of Karuizawa 1983 whisky via Carousell, according to police
- Swindler posing as buyer reached deal with victim to purchase Japanese whisky on online messaging app WhatsApp
