A con artist swindled a Hong Kong man out of HK$115,000 and a Japanese whisky bottle worth HK$75,000. Photo: Facebook
A con artist swindled a Hong Kong man out of HK$115,000 and a Japanese whisky bottle worth HK$75,000. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Con artist swindles Hong Kong man out of HK$115,000, whisky bottle worth HK$75,000 in cheque fraud case

  • Clerical worker, 41, was targeted after he tried to sell bottle of Karuizawa 1983 whisky via Carousell, according to police
  • Swindler posing as buyer reached deal with victim to purchase Japanese whisky on online messaging app WhatsApp

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:06pm, 16 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A con artist swindled a Hong Kong man out of HK$115,000 and a Japanese whisky bottle worth HK$75,000. Photo: Facebook
A con artist swindled a Hong Kong man out of HK$115,000 and a Japanese whisky bottle worth HK$75,000. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE