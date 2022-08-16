Hong Kong police display the fake notes a businessman was given after transferring about HK$1.58 million (US$200,000) in digital money in a bogus cryptocurrency transaction. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Hong Kong police arrest 4 suspects in crackdown on cryptocurrency fraud syndicate, which conned man out of HK$1.58 million
- Victim transferred cryptocurrency to e-wallet account in exchange for what turned out to be fake banknotes
- Police urge public to stay alert while meeting strangers to conduct transactions and use credible platforms
