Hong Kong police display the fake notes a businessman was given after transferring about HK$1.58 million (US$200,000) in digital money in a bogus cryptocurrency transaction. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 4 suspects in crackdown on cryptocurrency fraud syndicate, which conned man out of HK$1.58 million

  • Victim transferred cryptocurrency to e-wallet account in exchange for what turned out to be fake banknotes
  • Police urge public to stay alert while meeting strangers to conduct transactions and use credible platforms

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:16pm, 16 Aug, 2022

