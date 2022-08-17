Three Hong Kong men have been jailed for three months for attacking a six-year-old girl with orange paint on her way to school in an incident thought to be linked with a business feud involving a member of her family. Construction worker Lee Pui-yiu, 28, restaurant owner Cheung Fu-kit, 33, and transport worker Chan Hau-chi, 47, were sentenced on a joint count of common assault at the District Court on Wednesday over what the judge called a “meticulously orchestrated” attack. Prosecutors said the girl might have been dragged into long-standing grudges between her 68-year-old grandfather, who ran a debt collection agency in mainland China, and his debtors. The trial in April heard each of the defendants played a distinctive role in the attack outside TWGHs Tsoi Wing Sing Primary School in Sha Tin on October 22, 2020. After the trio met near the school that morning, Chan went to a McDonald’s outlet to retrieve a paper cup to be used in the assault. Lee filled the cup with paint and handed it over to Cheung, who then walked to the school entrance alone to wait for the girl, who was in Primary One at the time. Upon confirming his target, Cheung splashed the liquid over the victim’s back and stained her schoolbag, uniform and socks. Lee, who watched the assault, enabled Cheung’s escape by preventing a school bus driver from giving chase. Police arrested Cheung and Chan within days, while Lee was arrested in January last year. A fourth accomplice has yet to be identified. Hong Kong couple remanded in custody over death of 3-month-old boy The girl did not suffer any injuries, but said in a police interview that she felt “a bit scared”. Deputy District Judge Merinda Chow Yin-chu found the three accused guilty of attacking the girl after ruling they were indeed the assailants shown in video evidence. She cleared Lee of two other charges stemming from an earlier assault on the girl’s grandfather and mother in September 2020 due to problems in identifying the perpetrator. In Wednesday’s mitigation, defence lawyers suggested there was an absence of evidence on the crime’s motive and a lack of injury suffered by the victim. Feuding family of late Hong Kong tycoon reaches ‘agreement in principle’ Barrister Fu Chong-sang, representing Chan, added the court should offer additional remission on the grounds of the trial’s delay and the mental burden it had placed on his client. Chow dismissed the complaint and ruled instead that the case involved multiple aggravating factors, including the fact that the girl had taken a week’s absence from school after the incident out of fear she would be targeted again. “[The girl] could not have been involved in any grudges with the three defendants. Apparently, the assault on [the girl] was intended to be a message to [her grandfather] so as to alarm him,” the judge said. “The attack was premeditated, planned, organised and meticulously orchestrated. It could not have been a coincidence for [the girl] to be assaulted.” Common assault is punishable by up to one year imprisonment.