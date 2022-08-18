Hong Kong police have arrested a 14-year-old student on suspicion of drug trafficking after finding HK$15,000 (US$1,900) worth of suspected cocaine on him at a public housing estate in eastern Kowloon. Officers intercepted the teenage boy after he was found acting suspiciously outside Shin Chi House at Shin Ming Estate in Tseung Kwan O at about 11pm on Wednesday. “Officers found 15 grams of suspected cocaine in his alleged possession. The seized drugs have an estimated street value of HK$15,000,” police said on Thursday. A source said an initial investigation suggested the suspect was paid several hundred dollars to pick up the drugs from a nearby bush and make a delivery to a car in the area. The Form Two student was detained on suspicion of trafficking in a dangerous drug – an offence punishable by up to life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine. As of Thursday afternoon, the suspect was still being held for questioning. Police said more arrests could be made as the investigation was continuing. Police appealed to young people not to get involved in drug trafficking for a financial reward and also called on parents to pay more attention to their children to prevent them from taking part in such illegal activities. Hong Kong police arrest 6 for fraud, money laundering involving HK$300 million “Police have zero tolerance for all drug-related activities and will continue to carry out anti-narcotics operations,” the force said. Between January and June this year, nine schoolboys, aged 13 or 14, were “exploited by drug syndicates” and arrested on suspicion of trafficking illegal substances, according to police. The force highlighted the cases while announcing the city’s half-year crime statistics last month. The figures show the number of young people aged 10 to 20 arrested for various crimes dropped by 18 per cent to 1,245 in the first six months of this year. Despite the decline in the number of arrests among young people, the force said the situation of vulnerable youths being exploited by lawbreakers to commit offences “remained a concern”. Hong Kong police arrest man, seize HK$150,000 worth of drugs in raid Police described youth crime as a complex social issue, which required different sectors of the community to strengthen collaboration in the use of publicity and education to help cultivate a law-abiding awareness among youngsters. In the first six months this year, local authorities confiscated 492kg of cocaine, down 62.7 per cent from 1,320kg in the same period of 2021. Seizures of the five major illegal drugs in the city – cocaine, cannabis, crystal meth, heroin and ketamine – more than doubled to 10,627kg in 2021, from 4,678kg the year before. Authorities confiscated 2,895kg of cocaine last year, up 128 per cent from 1,269kg in 2020.