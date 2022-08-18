Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu was on Thursday spared a penalty for failing to observe election rules during his bid for the top job earlier this year, after a court accepted the non-compliance was due to inadvertence. The police officer turned chief executive asked the High Court in June to exempt him from liability for failing to publicise written proof of support by some of his supporters within the time specified by the Electoral Procedure (Chief Executive Election) Regulation. Lee, 64, ran three advertisements on his Facebook campaign page between April 13 and 18 in which three public figures, including an Olympic medallist and a Canto-pop singer, endorsed the sole candidate in the first leadership poll since a Beijing-led electoral overhaul. But Lee failed to submit copies of the trio’s consent of support within one working day after the ads’ publication in accordance with authorities’ guidelines. Non-compliance with the requirement is punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment and a HK$5,000 (US$637) fine, but the court can spare candidates penalties if it is satisfied the failure to comply was due to “inadvertence, an accidental miscalculation or any reasonable cause and was not due to bad faith”, and that it “believes it to be just that the act be so excepted”. Hong Kong’s John Lee raised HK$11.3 million in donations for election campaign A High Court writ filed by Sit, Fung, Kwong & Shum Solicitors revealed that Lee had obtained the support of 11 members of the Election Committee, table tennis coach Li Ching, who won a silver medal as a player in the men’s doubles at the Athens Games in 2004, and artist Alex Fong Lik-sun. Not all 13 supporters were featured in the subsequent Facebook ads, with only the names of Li, Fong and lawmaker Nelson Lam Chi-yuen appearing on Lee’s campaign platform. Lee uploaded the electronic copies of the 13 supporters’ consent to the official election platform on April 21. Lee has offered no explanation to the public about his non-compliance, but his campaign team in April said it would handle matters relating to election advertisements more carefully in the future.