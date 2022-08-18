The Security Bureau has established a cross-department task force to coordinate the rescue of Hongkongers held captive in various countries across Southeast Asia, with eight residents currently detained against their will in Myanmar. Undersecretary for Security Michael Cheuk Hau-yip on Thursday told a media briefing that the task force included representatives from the city’s police and Immigration Department. The bureau also revealed it had received 20 requests to help locate missing Hongkongers in the region since January, with 12 residents now confirmed as safe and the eight others being held against their will in Myanmar. Cheuk said the task force would follow up on the eight cases, adding that police, immigration authorities, the Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Commissioner in Hong Kong and the country’s embassies were all working together. When asked how authorities planned to rescue the eight remaining residents, Cheuk would only say the government was using “all our possible channels” to try and recover them. “The top priority is to secure their safe return,” he said. Beijing ‘actively searching’ for missing Hongkongers held captive in Southeast Asia According to the police on Wednesday, some of the residents were being held for ransom after they were conned into flying overseas as part of employment and dating scams. The force said it would liaise with overseas law enforcement agencies through Interpol to share intelligence and assist with the investigations. China’s foreign ministry said on the same day that it was in close contact with the Immigration Department and the relevant embassies regarding the ongoing efforts to locate the missing persons. 7 suspects in crypto kidnapping returned to Hong Kong after arrest on mainland The ministry also pledged to make “every effort to safeguard Hongkongers’ lawful rights abroad”, despite central authorising having warned residents in February to exercise caution if they travelled to northern Myanmar due to the security situation in the country. Cheuk said the Security Bureau would also issue a warning against employment scams as part of its outbound travel alert.