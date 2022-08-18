Employment fraud victim held captive in Cambodia after he refuses to work for the scammers. Photo: Shutterstock
Employment fraud victim held captive in Cambodia after he refuses to work for the scammers. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Promise of 6-figure casino job in Cambodia turns into ransom nightmare for young Hongkonger

  • University graduate in his 20s flew to Cambodia for job as ‘croupier’ only to discover he was to work for scammers
  • Details of ordeal revealed as city’s Security Bureau launches task force to coordinate rescue of Hongkongers held captive in Southeast Asia

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:46pm, 18 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Employment fraud victim held captive in Cambodia after he refuses to work for the scammers. Photo: Shutterstock
Employment fraud victim held captive in Cambodia after he refuses to work for the scammers. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE