Employment fraud victim held captive in Cambodia after he refuses to work for the scammers. Photo: Shutterstock
Promise of 6-figure casino job in Cambodia turns into ransom nightmare for young Hongkonger
- University graduate in his 20s flew to Cambodia for job as ‘croupier’ only to discover he was to work for scammers
- Details of ordeal revealed as city’s Security Bureau launches task force to coordinate rescue of Hongkongers held captive in Southeast Asia
