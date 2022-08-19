Eight people were jailed and a ninth was sent to a correctional training centre on Friday for rioting outside Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station on August 11, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: 8 jailed for up to 52 months each, ninth sent to correctional training over riot outside police station
- Eight men and one woman among 11 suspects rounded up when 2,000 protesters gathered outside police station in Tsim Sha Tsui on the night of August 11, 2019
- Chinese University graduate pleads guilty to charging campus checkpoint in January 2021 as part of separate case
