Eight people were jailed and a ninth was sent to a correctional training centre on Friday for rioting outside Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station on August 11, 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: 8 jailed for up to 52 months each, ninth sent to correctional training over riot outside police station

  • Eight men and one woman among 11 suspects rounded up when 2,000 protesters gathered outside police station in Tsim Sha Tsui on the night of August 11, 2019
  • Chinese University graduate pleads guilty to charging campus checkpoint in January 2021 as part of separate case

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:34pm, 19 Aug, 2022

