Police in Hong Kong reveal major month-long crackdown on money laundering and other financial crimes. Photo: Warton Li
Police arrest 283 in Hong Kong tied to syndicates that laundered HK$1.8 billion
- Month-long crackdown on money laundering by syndicates leads to the arrest of 283, and seizure of HK$27 million worth of assets
- Arrested include bank and securities account holders and those who persuaded people to take part in money-laundering schemes
Police in Hong Kong reveal major month-long crackdown on money laundering and other financial crimes. Photo: Warton Li