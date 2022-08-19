Police in Hong Kong reveal major month-long crackdown on money laundering and other financial crimes. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police arrest 283 in Hong Kong tied to syndicates that laundered HK$1.8 billion

  • Month-long crackdown on money laundering by syndicates leads to the arrest of 283, and seizure of HK$27 million worth of assets
  • Arrested include bank and securities account holders and those who persuaded people to take part in money-laundering schemes

Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:52pm, 19 Aug, 2022

