Hong Kong will work with the Chinese foreign ministry and Interpol to bring residents who are victims of human-trafficking cases in Southeast Asia back home, with a new WhatsApp hotline set up for quick action. Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung on Saturday also pledged a “rescue-comes-first” approach when asked if victims could be spared hotel quarantine on arrival back home. Other matters can be further arranged,” Tang said, revealing that the number of such cases had risen to 28, up from the 26 reported a day ago. Promise of casino job in Cambodia turns into ransom nightmare for Hongkonger According to Tang, 14 of the 28 victims are now safe, with 10 having returned to Hong Kong. For the remaining 14, 10 are thought to be in Myanmar and four in Cambodia. They were allegedly detained against their will after being conned into flying to Southeast Asian countries in employment fraud cases and internet love scams. “We are in touch with external bodies, including our foreign ministry, its commissioner’s office in Hong Kong, and Interpol, to get in touch with local authorities to exhaust all ways to rescue the hostages,” Tang said. On Friday, Cambodian Minister of the Interior Sar Kheng told groups among members of its National Committee for Counter Trafficking in a meeting that they should take timely precautionary measures by scrutinising every trace of related information, according to local press. Hong Kong launches task force to help rescue 8 residents held captive in Myanmar But the top official stopped short of referring to the recent surge in cases as reported by victims from Hong Kong and Taiwan. The latest Hong Kong WhatsApp hotline is (852) 5190 8909, on top of another line and mobile phone app authorities have already been using to accept requests for help. Tang said his team would conduct a local investigation, while urging family members of victims to come forward to provide information. He said his bureau would also ramp up efforts to boost awareness of internet scams, believed to be the main cause of the current crisis, in which local residents were lured into travelling to Southeast Asian countries with the prospect of a lucrative job. Officers will also approach outbound travellers at the airport and remind them to think twice before boarding flights on any suspicious job offer. Undersecretary for Security Michael Cheuk Hau-yip on Thursday announced a cross-departmental task force had been set up to help coordinate rescue efforts, since horrific anecdotes hit headlines of Hong Kong people being held and tortured overseas in facilities overseen by armed guards.