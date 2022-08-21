Hong Kong police have arrested five residents for allegedly luring at least 36 people to travel to Southeast Asia to be ensnared in an employment scam where they were held captive and forced to do illegal work. The force announced the arrests at a press conference on Sunday, three days after its organised crime and triad bureau took over investigations into several cases of Hongkongers being detained against their will in the region as a result of employment or relationships scams. Senior Superintendent Tony Ho Chun-tung, of the bureau, said the number of cases had increased to 36, with 22 still being held captive in countries such as Cambodia and Myanmar. Hong Kong to work with foreign ministry, Interpol against human trafficking The force was in communication with 13 of the Hongkongers being held against their will and was trying to contact the remaining nine, he added, while a total of 11 residents had returned to Hong Kong and three were free in Southeast Asia. “We have arrested five people, including two core members who controlled others in engaging in these scams … One of the arrestees was responsible for posting employment advertisements online,” Ho said. “Our first priority is to bring these people home.” The senior superintendent said a preliminary investigation showed that the five suspects – aged 17 to 51 – belonged to the same syndicate. Some of the group had allegedly helped book airline tickets for victims to fly overseas by themselves, Ho said, while other travellers were accompanied or surveilled by members of the syndicate when they departed Hong Kong.