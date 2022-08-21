A Hong Kong fugitive among a group of 12 who were arrested by mainland Chinese authorities while trying to flee by boat to Taiwan in 2020 could face additional charges upon her return to the city on Monday, the Post has learned. Quinn Moon, who is in her 30s, is expected to be released from a Guangzhou prison on Monday morning after she finishes serving a jail sentence for her role in organising an illegal border crossing two year ago. But she will be handed over to Hong Kong authorities by mainland counterparts upon her release as she is wanted in the city in connection with a bomb-making case, according to a police source. Hong Kong fugitives admit possessing petrol, other chemicals for making bombs She reportedly served her sentence at a women’s prison in Guangzhou city. Once in Hong Kong, officers will arrest Quinn for allegedly making or possessing explosives. “After she is handed over, she will be driven to Tin Shui Wai police station around 11am,” a source said on Sunday. A spokesman from the Hong Kong force declined to confirm if mainland authorities had notified police officials in the city of Quinn’s return or what arrangements were being made for the suspect’s transfer. The group of 12 activists, aged between 16 and 31 at the time of their arrest, attempted to flee to Taiwan in August 2020 to escape prosecution over offences stemming from the anti-government protests in 2019, but were caught in mainland waters after the Chinese coastguard intercepted their speedboat. One of the fugitives, Andy Li Yu-hin, was arrested on charges related to the national security law. Most of the others were charged with protest-related offences. Ten of them appeared in a Shenzhen court to face charges related to illegal border crossing offences in late 2020. Eight were found guilty and sentenced to seven months in jail and fined 10,000 yuan (US$1,467). Quinn and Tang Kai-yin, who was also among the arrested, were both found guilty of organising an illegal border crossing and sentenced to two and three years in jail respectively, with fines of 15,000 yuan and 20,000 yuan. Two minors, Liu Tsz-man and Hoang Lam-phuc, were handed over to Hong Kong authorities in December 2020 without any charges due to their young age. The eight were released from mainland prisons in March last year and transferred to Hong Kong police through the Shenzhen Bay control point. Family of Hong Kong fugitive Andy Li finally able to contact him Tang is expected to be the last of the group of 12 to be sent back to the city. Last month, at least six were sentenced to 10 months in jail each for intending to pervert the course of public justice by jumping bail and attempting to flee in August 2020. Liu and Cheng Tsz-ho later received an additional 21 months behind bars for keeping 22 semi-finished petrol bombs and other dangerous items. They have lodged an appeal against the sentence. Li pleaded guilty to foreign collusion in August last year. His case has been adjourned to next month.