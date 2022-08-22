Hong Kong authorities are warning residents against bogus job or love scams online luring them into forced labour in Southeast Asia.
Sixth Hong Kong suspect arrested over human-trafficking case involving job scams, with at least 37 victims lured to Southeast Asia and held against will
- Man, 29, detained on Monday on suspicion to defraud a day after five others were picked up
- Case centres on online job or love scams in which targets are tricked into travelling to Southeast Asia and promised lucrative jobs or tasks
