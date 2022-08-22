Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai is facing a charge of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces. Photo: Winson Wong
breaking | Hong Kong national security law: 6 ex-Apple Daily staff to admit collusion in Hong Kong, Jimmy Lai to stand trial without jury after pleading not guilty
- Lai, 74, charged alongside six former employees of tabloid-style paper with conspiracy to collude with foreign forces
- Prosecutors allege they had sought international sanctions or hostile actions by foreign governments against Hong Kong or mainland China
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai is facing a charge of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces. Photo: Winson Wong