Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai is facing a charge of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces. Photo: Winson Wong
breaking | Hong Kong national security law: 6 ex-Apple Daily staff to admit collusion in Hong Kong, Jimmy Lai to stand trial without jury after pleading not guilty

  • Lai, 74, charged alongside six former employees of tabloid-style paper with conspiracy to collude with foreign forces
  • Prosecutors allege they had sought international sanctions or hostile actions by foreign governments against Hong Kong or mainland China

Brian Wong

Updated: 4:05pm, 22 Aug, 2022

