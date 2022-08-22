Police are looking for two bicycle-riding robbers who snatched a waist pouch containing HK$16,000 and a mobile phone from an elderly street-sleeper. Photo: Jelly Tse
Homeless woman in Hong Kong robbed by bicycle duo of HK$16,000 and mobile phone
- Victim, 74, was sorting out used cardboard when one suspect snatched her valuables and his accomplice covered her mouth with his hand from behind, source says
- Robbers both thought to be aged about 30
Police are looking for two bicycle-riding robbers who snatched a waist pouch containing HK$16,000 and a mobile phone from an elderly street-sleeper. Photo: Jelly Tse