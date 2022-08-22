Police are looking for two bicycle-riding robbers who snatched a waist pouch containing HK$16,000 and a mobile phone from an elderly street-sleeper. Photo: Jelly Tse
Homeless woman in Hong Kong robbed by bicycle duo of HK$16,000 and mobile phone

  • Victim, 74, was sorting out used cardboard when one suspect snatched her valuables and his accomplice covered her mouth with his hand from behind, source says
  • Robbers both thought to be aged about 30

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:42pm, 22 Aug, 2022

