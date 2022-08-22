A Hong Kong woman who was among 12 fugitives captured by the Chinese coastguard whilst attempting to flee to Taiwan in 2020 was sent back to the city on Monday after she was imprisoned on the mainland for about two years. Mainland Chinese authorities handed over Quinn Moon, 35, to local law enforcement at a border control point during the morning, before officers took her to Tin Shui Wai Police Station. Wearing a black jacket and trousers, a hooded and handcuffed Quinn was seen at 11.45am leaving an unmarked police car and being escorted into the station. Hong Kong fugitive ‘could face more charges after release from mainland prison’ The fugitive was being held for questioning by police as of Monday afternoon, with detectives from the force’s New Territories North regional crime unit investigating allegations of bomb-making linked to the 2019 social unrest. Quinn was the only woman among the 12 fugitives arrested by mainland authorities when they attempted to flee to Taiwan via boat on August 23, 2020. All 12 were wanted in connection with offences that occurred during the anti-government protests. Fellow fugitive Tang Kai-yin is the last member of the group to be still imprisoned over the border for his role in organising the illegal crossing.