Members of Hong Kong’s Law Society will vote for new leadership on Tuesday evening. Photo: Sam Tsang
More than 12,000 Hong Kong solicitors set to elect new leadership for city’s Law Society
- Poll will be held at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Tuesday at 6.15pm, with seven candidates competing for six positions
- Human rights lawyer Mark Daly accuses professional body of falling silent on recent legal event as other contenders vow to stand by city’s rule of law
Members of Hong Kong’s Law Society will vote for new leadership on Tuesday evening. Photo: Sam Tsang