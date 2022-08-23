Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday received another call for help from a victim of a job scam luring city residents to Southeast Asia for forced labour, bringing the number of people affected by the growing human-trafficking crisis to 38. Undersecretary for Security Michael Cheuk Hau-yip said 17 of the victims were confirmed as safe, of which 12 had returned home, including one who flew back from Thailand on Monday. But 11 Hongkongers were still believed to be trapped in Myanmar and another 10 in Cambodia, Cheuk noted, adding also that a seventh suspect in the case had been arrested. How Hongkongers were scammed into travelling to Southeast Asia for forced labour “Our task force is in contact with the Chinese consulates through all channels,” Cheuk told a radio programme on Tuesday morning. “The organised crime and triad bureau has arrested seven people … One of them has been brought to court, and two others will enter legal proceedings. It is believed all of them belong to the same group.” Meanwhile, a special WhatsApp helpline created on Saturday by the Immigration Department has received more than 280 messages, of which only four are related to the current case. At least 20 were prank calls, sparking a warning from Cheuk not to abuse the hotline. Hong Kong to work with foreign ministry, Interpol against human trafficking Hundreds of people, including Hongkongers, Taiwanese and Malaysians, have been duped into working for Cambodia-based fraud rings through false promises of high-paying jobs or romance in recent months. The victims are held against their will in countries such as Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, and put into forced labour. Some were reportedly tortured, sexually assaulted and threatened with organ harvesting. Cheuk said of the 38 requests for help, one centred on an online romance scam, clarifying that no case in Hong Kong involved tourists being kidnapped.