Police are investigating graffiti found on a wall of an exhibition hall at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, which houses more than 900 priceless relics on loan from Beijing. Two sets of graffiti were reported on the second floor of the venue in the West Kowloon Cultural District on Museum Drive, according to the force. “One set of graffiti contained love messages in English, while the other is in Chinese with some patterns,” a source said. The Chinese characters include some surnames. He said the graffiti was not done with spray paint. “It appears a hard object was used to engrave the characters on the wall,” he said. Thousands throng Hong Kong Palace Museum to see 900 precious relics A police spokesman said one patch covered a one-by-one-metre area and the other was two-by-two-metres. Another source said the investigation showed the graffiti was discovered more than a week ago, but staff of the museum decided to call police only on Tuesday. “An initial investigation suggested the graffiti was done by at least two teens on different occasions and made by hard objects such as a key,” he said, adding it was probably a case of mischief. Officers are reviewing security camera footage to track down the culprits, according to the source. The case has been classified as criminal damage. No arrests have been made. The Post has contacted the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority for comment. The 15 under-the-radar Palace Museum treasures from Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei The museum was opened on July 3, attracting thousands of art enthusiasts eager to view the national treasures on display. Its launch, also aimed at marking the 25th anniversary of the city’s July 1 return to Chinese rule, was delayed after Typhoon Chaba battered the city and triggered the No 8 warning signal.