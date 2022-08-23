Eleven people were found guilty on Tuesday of taking part in a riot near the Hong Kong government headquarters three years ago and were remanded for sentencing next month. Prosecutors had charged all the defendants aged 19 to 25 with rioting, with sentencing adjourned to September 9. The convicted included seven students: Cheung Hoi-yan, 21; Lam Cheuk-hin, 20; Ho Mun-hang, 21; Cheung Hiu-yung, 21; Ivan Leung Man-lok, 19; Li Wing-yan, 24; and Tracy So Ka-yuk, 24. There were two unemployed people – Cheung Wai-ching and Tse Tsz-kin – both aged 24. The other two defendants were 29-year-old clerk Fung Ho-hin and computer technician Cheung Ming-yin who turns 26 on Wednesday. All of the defendants were found to be among about 500 protesters assembled outside the government complex after 4pm on September 29, 2019. They occupied Harcourt Road, hurled objects and petrol bombs at the offices, set fires and damaged water-filled barricades despite police’s repeated warnings. The force later took action and rushed out of different exits of the government building to disperse crowds, subsequently arresting the 11 defendants outside the venue. 8 jailed, ninth sent to training centre for riot near Hong Kong police station Before District Court Judge Frankie Yiu Fun-che, the court convicted the defendants, taking into account the area where the riot occurred, the locations of the accused and where they were subdued, their outfits and gear as well as the circumstances of their arrests. Based on multiple video clips and screenshots, the court believed the riot started at 4.20pm, until police launched dispersal actions and arrests at 4.48pm. During that period of time, the court heard that the protesters kept damaging the government offices, with the situation descending into a riot. Judge Yiu noted the defendants were arrested in different locations with various outfits, but they were not onlookers and had stayed at the scene after the riot started. He deemed the defendants part of the rioting group who had supported each other and built momentum. 2 Hong Kong protesters jailed 5½ years over riot that led to cleaner’s death The defence mainly disputed the area of the riot and questioned the lack of direct evidence against each defendant on any breach of the peace. Two defendants – Leung and Li – respectively claimed in their testimony that they were only looking for missing friends at the scene and had not taken part in any riotous activities. The court also heard that Li, who is pregnant and due in mid-November, became distressed following her arrest at the time and required treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. She stopped her medication because of her pregnancy. However, the court found that Leung and Li’s evidence was not believable whereas the accounts of all prosecution witnesses were truthful. A background report for all defendants was called, as well as a training centre suitability report for five in the group. Rioting is punishable by up to seven years behind bars in cases heard at the District Court.