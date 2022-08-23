Quinn Moon is escorted by officers to Tin Shui Wai Police Station after being handed over by mainland authorities on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: woman charged with perverting course of justice over group’s attempt to flee to Taiwan in 2020
- Hong Kong prosecutors have accused Quinn Moon, 35, of working with two accomplices to obstruct police investigations between January and August 2020
- Defendant does not make appearance in court as she needs to undergo quarantine, having just been returned by mainland authorities on Monday
Quinn Moon is escorted by officers to Tin Shui Wai Police Station after being handed over by mainland authorities on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee