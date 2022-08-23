Quinn Moon is escorted by officers to Tin Shui Wai Police Station after being handed over by mainland authorities on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: woman charged with perverting course of justice over group’s attempt to flee to Taiwan in 2020

  • Hong Kong prosecutors have accused Quinn Moon, 35, of working with two accomplices to obstruct police investigations between January and August 2020
  • Defendant does not make appearance in court as she needs to undergo quarantine, having just been returned by mainland authorities on Monday

Chris Lau

Updated: 8:29pm, 23 Aug, 2022

Quinn Moon is escorted by officers to Tin Shui Wai Police Station after being handed over by mainland authorities on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
