A prominent human rights lawyer in Hong Kong has lost his seat on the Law Society’s governing council, while a former president has won re-election in the latest reshuffle at the city’s biggest solicitor body. The defeat of Mark Daly on Tuesday means there will be one fewer outspoken liberal on a council that has in recent years been divided largely by solicitors who focus on the sector’s development and those who share the human rights lawyer’s views. Former president Melissa Kaye Pang, who led the 115-year-old legal body between 2018 and 2021, was re-elected for another term with incumbent members Calvin Cheng, a partner at Yung, Yu, Yuen & Co, and Simon McConnell, managing partner at Clyde & Co Hong Kong. Three others newly elected were commercial law specialist Shum Hin-han of Squire Patton Boggs, Hau Pak-sun, a partner at Charles Chu & Kenneth Sit, and Vincent Tso Shiu-kei, chairman of the Legal Profession Advancement Association. The association is one of 30 designated legal bodies which elect 15 representatives to vote in the city’s chief executive election every five years. Over 12,000 Hong Kong solicitors to elect new leaders for city’s Law Society The Law Society election took place at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Tuesday evening during the body’s annual general meeting, with seven contenders vying for six seats on the 20-strong council. With Daly voted out, the society is left with four lawyers known for their outspokenness on the council. The election was noticeably quieter than in the past few years, when feelings ran high following the 2019 anti-government protests, triggered by a now-withdrawn extradition bill, with many lawyers critical of the government’s handling of the situation. The society is the regulatory body for the city’s more than 12,000 solicitors. But in recent years, the election has been seen as a battleground as the governing council’s composition can determine the society’s approach when commenting on government policies and even decisions made by Beijing. In 2020, four candidates advocating a more outspoken approach to local legal developments secured four out of the five available seats. Hong Kong’s Law Society forms panel to investigate national security case But ahead of last year’s poll, then chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor warned that her administration could sever ties with the legal body if it failed to stay out of politics. One of four outspoken candidates subsequently pulled out after reporting intimidation, with all five seats available picked up by candidates who prioritised the development of the legal industry over politics.