Police officers were called to a park in Yau Ma Tei when a 48-year-old man was found unconscious. Photo: Handout
Body of suspected drug abuser found in Hong Kong park leads to police raid, arrest of 15 with search for another 3 under way
- Officers called to park in Yau Ma Tei where 48-year-old man was found unconscious
- Citywide search for three alleged triad members connected with case under way, according to source
Police officers were called to a park in Yau Ma Tei when a 48-year-old man was found unconscious. Photo: Handout