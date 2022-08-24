Police officers were called to a park in Yau Ma Tei when a 48-year-old man was found unconscious. Photo: Handout
Body of suspected drug abuser found in Hong Kong park leads to police raid, arrest of 15 with search for another 3 under way

  • Officers called to park in Yau Ma Tei where 48-year-old man was found unconscious
  • Citywide search for three alleged triad members connected with case under way, according to source

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:52pm, 24 Aug, 2022

