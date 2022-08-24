Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives at the District Court in a prison vehicle. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai cannot be held liable for criminal offence over office contract breach, fraud trial told
- Lawyers for Lai and ex-Next Digital executive say firm’s violation of lease terms and defendants’ failure to disclose breach not enough to prove they intended to deceive
- Lai, 74, faces two counts of fraud for allegedly covering up operations of private firm at the Apple Daily headquarters for more than two decades
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives at the District Court in a prison vehicle. Photo: Jelly Tse