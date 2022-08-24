Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives at the District Court in a prison vehicle. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai cannot be held liable for criminal offence over office contract breach, fraud trial told

  • Lawyers for Lai and ex-Next Digital executive say firm’s violation of lease terms and defendants’ failure to disclose breach not enough to prove they intended to deceive
  • Lai, 74, faces two counts of fraud for allegedly covering up operations of private firm at the Apple Daily headquarters for more than two decades

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:28pm, 24 Aug, 2022

