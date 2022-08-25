A job scam victim arrives safely at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Handout
Human-trafficking crisis: captive Hongkonger tells how trip to Thailand turned into 3-month nightmare under forced labour
- Anecdotal evidence shows many scam victims were lured to Thailand with the promise of a well-paid job they saw advertised online
- Lawyers and NGO staff have paid close attention since the crisis – possibly the worst to affect the safety of Hongkongers overseas for a decade – started to unfold
