A source has revealed that the weight of a screen that crashed onto the stage during a Mirror concert was under-reported to authorities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Weight of screen that fell at Mirror concert and injured two dancers under-reported to Hong Kong government

  • Authorities told screen weighed 500lbs when it actually weighed more than double that
  • Substandard metal wire bought from supplier in mainland China through another company, source says

Harvey KongClifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:12pm, 25 Aug, 2022

