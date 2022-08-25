A source has revealed that the weight of a screen that crashed onto the stage during a Mirror concert was under-reported to authorities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Weight of screen that fell at Mirror concert and injured two dancers under-reported to Hong Kong government
- Authorities told screen weighed 500lbs when it actually weighed more than double that
- Substandard metal wire bought from supplier in mainland China through another company, source says
