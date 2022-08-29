A police hunt is under way for at least four assailants after a man was killed in a predawn knife attack in Hong Kong on Monday. Officers were sent in when passers-by called police at about 4am, saying the man, a 35-year-old Pakistani, was being chased by a gang of attackers, including a motorcycle rider, along Jordan Road in Yau Ma Tei. The site is about 400 metres away from Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station. After a brief chase, the knife-wielding men caught up and attacked the victim on Jordan Road near the junction with Parkes Street, according to police. The attackers fled before officers arrived. Hong Kong police arrest 7 suspected triad members after knife attacks “The victim, suffering multiple cut wounds, was found unconscious in a pool of blood next to the central divider when emergency personnel arrived,” a source said. A police spokesman said the injured man was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he later died. Officers mounted a search, but no arrests were made. According to the force, the four attackers are also non-Chinese. The victim was a holder of a recognisance form, a temporary identification document issued by the Immigration Department that permits the bearer to remain in the city but not work. Hong Kong anti-triad police searching for 4 men who carried out knife attack The Post learned that the man was previously arrested for various drug-related offences. “We are investigating whether the attack was linked to a dispute over illegal drugs,” the source said. Police have classified the case as murder. Detectives from the Yau Tsim district crime squad are investigating the motive behind the attack. 4 injured after man snatches woman’s mobile phone, attacks 3 others in Hong Kong Before lunchtime, the section of Jordan Road between Nathan Road and Jordan Road was cordoned off as officers searched for weapons and other evidence. Crime-squad officers also checked security camera footage as part of investigations. In the first six months of this year, police handled 16 reports of homicide across the city, up from 10 cases in the same period last year.